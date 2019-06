Uniformed police officers will be able to march in St. Louis gay pride parade

Parade officials and Mayor Lyda Krewson announced on Tuesday that police will be allowed to march in uniform in the Pride parade to be celebrated on June 30.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Pride St. Louis Inc. had previously asked police to not take part in this year’s annual gay-rights parade, due to sensitivities surrounding the 50-year anniversary of the New York police raid on the Stonewall Inn bar that helped spur the gay-rights movement.

However, on Tuesday, Jordan Braxton, a Pride St. Louis official, said the group concluded after “lengthy discussions and debate and also listening to our community, that we will welcome LGBTQIA police and allied to walk in uniform.”

Braxton, who is the group’s director of diversity and inclusion, said “many people in our community still feel unsafe and targeted and marginalized by the systems that are here to protect us,” but ultimately, the group decided that it is “committed to continue the conversation” and that the parade is “an opportunity for change.”

Krewson said that “exclusion of our police or, frankly, anyone is not in the spirit of our city.”

However, not everyone is pleased with the decision, as some groups have criticized the decision as “really sad and unfortunate.” The author of those words, Alderman Megan Green of the 15th Ward, said via Twitter that “once again the comfort of white cisgender folks is being centered over the most marginalized in our community.”