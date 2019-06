United Airlines suspends Newark-Mumbai route over Iran airspace concerns

United Airlines announced it has suspended flights between New Jersey’s Newark airport and the Indian city of Mumbai following a safety review after Iran shot down a U.S. surveillance drone.

Iran shot down an unarmed Global Hawk aircraft in the Gulf region, which marks the latest of a series of incidents between the Asian country and the United States.

The airline said on its website: “Given current events in Iran, we have conducted a thorough safety and security review of our India service through Iranian airspace and decided to suspend our service.” However, they did not specify how long the suspension would last.

Reuters reports that flight tracking data showed commercial aircraft were flying very close to the unpiloted Global hawk at the time it was shot down.

OPSGROUP, which provides safety guidance to air operators said that, “the threat of a civil aircraft shutdown in southern Iran is real. Avoiding the Strait of Hormuz area is recommended – misidentification of aircraft is possible.”

The Federal Aviation Administration advised airlines last month to exercise caution in flying over Iran due to heightened military activities.

“Although Iran likely has no intention to target civil aircraft, the presente of multiple long-range, advanced anti-aircraft capable weapons in a tense environment poses a possible risk of miscalculation or misidentification, especially during periods of heightened political tension and rhetoric,” it said.

A spokesman for United said customers flying from Mumbai to Newark would be booked on alternative flights back to the United States.