United Nations’ court tells US to ease sanctions on Iran

The United Nations’ top court said on Wednesday that the United Sates must ease its sanctions on Iran for humanitarian reasons. The ruling comes a month before the Trump administration planned to reimpose some of the most stringent sanctions on Tehran.

The decision was made by the International Court of Justice, located in the Netherlands, and mandates that the US not restrict exports to Iran of food, medicina, and parts to make civil aviation safer, because doing so would threaten the lives of everyday citizens there.

President Donald Trump had announced the reimposition of economic sanctions ever since the US decided to withdraw from the Iran Nuclear deal.

However, the ICJ has no way to force America to comply, which means Washington can ignore the decision with no legal repercussions.

Meanwhile, Iran took the ruling as a victory, claiming that it “vindicates the Islamic Republic of Iran and confirms the illegitimacy and oppressiveness” of the United States, according to Iran’s foreign ministry which issued a statement on Wednesday.

The US ambassador to the Netherlands, Pete Hoekstra, tweeted that the ruling was a “meritless case over which the court has no jurisdiction.”