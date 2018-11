United States added 250,000 jobs in October

The United States economy added 250,000 jobs in October, significantly exceeding expectations, the government announced on Friday.

The unemployment rate remained at 3.7%, a 49-year-low, while Hispanic unemployment reached its lowest rate ever, at 4.4%.

Wages grew 3.1% after years of stagnant paychecks.

President Donald Trump announced the news on Twitter, saying: “Wow! The U.S. added 250,000 jobs in October – and this was despite the hurricanes. Unemployment at 3.7%. Wages up! These are incredible numbers. Keep it going, vote Republican!”

Josh Wright, chief economist for the recruiting platform iCIMS, said: “Clearly there’s some concern in financial markets, but this report just tells you that the labor market is just shrugging that off for now. Even if some corporations are concerned about the medium-term outlook, in the very near term they’re really focused on bringing in fresh talent to capitalize on the economy for as long as it lasts.”

CNN reports that although voters see the economy as one of the top issues that determine who they vote for in the midterm elections, according to Pew Research, analyses of past midterms show that partisan views overwhelm the performance of the economy.