United States and China escalate trade conflict with new tariffs

China and the United States imposed new tariff hikes on each other’s good on Monday, and Beijing went on the attack against U.S. officials, attacking them of bullying and failing to be willing to reach a compromise in an intensifying trade rift between the two superpowers.

U.S. regulators went ahead with a planned 10 percent tax on a $200 billion list of 5,745 Chinese imports including bicycles and furniture. China’s customs agency said it responded at noon by beginning to collect taxes of 5 percent or 10 percent on a $60 billion list of 5,207 American goods, the Indianapolis Business Journal reports.

The governments of the two countries have scheduled for trade officials to meet to try and resolve the situation, but with no settlement in sight, forecasters say the conflict could affect global growth through 2020.

“The trade war is now a reality. The downside risks to our global growth forecasts have also increased,” said Brian Coulton, ratings agency Fitch’s chief economist.

The conflict originated when U.S. President Donald Trump complained about Beijing stealing and pressuring foreign companies to hand over technology, and imposed the first set of tariffs prompted the Chinese to impose retaliatory measures.

Trump threatened last week to add $267 billion in Chinese imports to the target list if Beijing retaliated for the latest U.S. taxes. According to experts, that would cover nearly everything China sells to the United States.

In response, the Chinese government accused the White House of “trade bullyism” and “economic hegemony.”

Still, the report added that Beijing wants a “reasonable solution” but gave no indication of possible concessions.