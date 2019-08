United States blames Iran after drone is shot down in Yemen

The United States blamed Iran on Tuesday for the shooting down of a US mQ-9 drone over Yemen by a surface-to-air missile.

CNN reports that the US believes the missile was provided to Houthi rebels by Iran, according to a US official. It was not immediately clear if the drone was being operated by the US military or the intelligence community. However, the rebels said the missile was “developed locally” and appeared to suggest it was not provided to them by Iran.

However, statements by the Trump administration and the US military implicated Iran in the incident.

Garrett Marquis, a National Security Council spokesman, said in a statement: “We are aware of reports of an attack by Iranian-backed Houthi forces on a US drone. The President has been briefed and we continue to investigate the matter… This attack is only possible because of Iran’s lethal aid to the Houthis and serves as yet another example of the regime’s relentless efforts to escalate conflict and threaten regional stability.”

The US has also blamed Iran for explosions on two oil tankers this month near the strait, and of four commercial ships off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in May, but Iran has denied responsibility for the attacks.