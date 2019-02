United States – China trade talks intensify as deadline approaches

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he was looking forward to trade talks with China on Thursday, as discussions intensified in an effort to reach a deal before the March 1 deadline.

Reuters reports that the talks, scheduled to run through Friday, follow three days of deputy-level meetings to work out technical details.

Mnuchin said to reporters: “Looking forward to discussions today,” as he left his hotel in Beijing.

United States’ tariffs on China are scheduled to rise to 25 percent from 10 percent if both sides don’t reach a deal by the deadline, increasing pressure and costs in sectors form consumer electronics to agriculture.

President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that negotiations had been progressing “very well.”

March 1 has been described by Trump’s advisors as a “hard deadline”, though it has been said that the president could consider a 6o day delay to give negotiators more time. However, the editor-in-chief of China’s nationalist Global Times tabloid, said the speculation on an extension was “inaccurate,” citing a source close to the talks.