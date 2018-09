United States closes Palestinian mission in Washington

The United States has closed the Palestinian mission in Washington in the latest escalation in the conflict with Palestine. A Palestinian official denounced the decision on Monday as a “dangerous escalation.”

The closure is part of the Trump administration strategy to force Palestine to participate in negotiations of what the U.S. president calls the “ultimate deal” for peace in the Middle East. It is also a retaliation for the Palestinian bid to have Israel investigated for war crimes at the International Criminal Court.

“We have been notified by a US official of their decision to close the Palestinian mission to the US,” Palestine Liberation Organization secretary-general Saeb Erekat said in a statement.

“This is yet another affirmation of the Trump administration’s policy to collectively punish the Palestinian people, including by cutting financial support for humanitarian services including health and education.”

Under US law, permission for the PLO to maintain its mission in Washington must be renewed every six months. The United States had already threatened to close the office in November.

Trump administration officials say Palestinian leaders breached the arrangement by calling for Israeli officials to be prosecuted at the ICC.

According to the Economic Times, Husan Zomlot, head of the PLO mission in Washington, told journalists in Ramallah that the closure was “to protect Israel from war crimes, rimes against humanity that Israel is committing in the occupied Palestinian Territories.”

Both Erekat and Zomlot said they would push forward with Palestinian efforts at the ICC.