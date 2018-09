United States defeat Mexico in soccer friendly

The United States Men’s Soccer Team defeated Mexico in a friendly match Tuesday in Nashville.

19-year-old Tyler Adams, a midfielder for the Red Bulls of MLS, burst into the penalty area in the 71st minute to tip the scoreboard in favor of the Americans.

Mexico was left with one less player at the 66th minute, when Mexico’s Ángel Zaldívar was shown a red card after a brutal challenge on midfielder Will Trapp.

The Mexicans were in control for long periods in the first half, but the game changed when United States Coach Dave Sarachan replaced Eric Lichaj with Antonee Robinson, who assisted the goal, early in the second half.

The victory was a morale booster for Sarachan’s side, who was served as the interim United States coach for nearly a year after the departure of Bruce Arena following last year’s failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Mexico suffered its fourth consecutive loss, following defeats by Sweden and Brazil at the World Cup and a 4-1 loss against Uruguay in a friendly on Friday.