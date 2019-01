United States demands immediate return of ex-Marine detained in Russia

The United States is demanding the immediate return of a retired U.S. Marine detained by Russia on spying charges, as well as an explanation to why he was arrested, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

Pompeo said in Brasilia, where he attended the inauguration of Brazil’s new president, that the U.S. government hoped to gain consular access to Paul Whelan within hours.

“We’ve made clear to the Russians our expectation that we will learn more about the charges, come to understand what it is he’s been accused of and if the detention is not appropriate, we will demand his immediate return,” Pompeo said.

Russia’s FSB state security service detained Whelan on Friday and opened a criminal case against him. RIA news agency said Russia has allowed consular access to Whelan.

Whelan’s family said on Tuesday that the former Marine was visiting Moscow for the wedding of a former fellow Marine and that he is innocent of the espionage charges against him.

He had been staying with the wedding party at Moscow’s Metropol hotel when he went missing, his brother, David, said.

Whelan’s family stays in a statement: “His innocence is undoubted and we trust that his rights will be respected.”