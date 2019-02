United States denied tens of thousands more visas in 2018 due to travel ban

The State Department released data on Tuesday that confirmed that the agency refused more than 37,000 visa applications in 2018 due to the Trump administration’s travel ban, which marked an increase from less than 1,000 the previous year, when the ban had not fully taken effect.

Reuters reports that the United States denies nearly 4 million visa applications a year for a variety of reasons, among them, the practice of polygamy, the abduction of children or simply for not qualifying for the visa in question. The data released Tuesday was the first comprehensive look at the consequences of the Trump administration’s travel ban.

People particularly affected from said ban are those from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, countries where the number of visas issued slid 80 percent in 2018 from 2016.

Most people from those Middle Eastern countries have not been able to enter the United States for over a year. Venezuela and North Korea were also targeted in the current policy.

The numbers released Tuesday show that the government denied 15,384 applications for immigrant visas – given to those who want to live permanently in the United States – due to the “2017 Executive Order on Immigration.” A spokeswoman for the State Department confirmed that the term referred to the travel ban policy.