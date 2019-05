United States deploys more troops to Middle East

The United States announced on Friday the deployment of 1,500 troops to the Middle East, describing it as an effort to bolster defenses against Iran after accusing the country’s Revolutionary Guards of direct responsibility for this month’s tanker attacks.

Reuters reports that the Trump administration also invoked the threat from Iran to declare a national security-related emergency to clear the sale of billions of dollar’s worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, among other countries, without congressional approval.

The total amount of troops deployed were 1,500, including personnel manning missile defense systems, aerial surveillance and engineers. It also includes a fighter jet squadron.

“We want to have protection in the Middle East. We’re going to be sending a relatively small number of troops, mostly protective,” Trump said as he left the White House for a trip to Japan.