United States in 24th spot on world ranking on education and health

The World Bank released an analysis of education, health and youth mortality rates, where the United States came in at 24th place.

Asian countries shined in the new measure, as Singapore topped the list of 157 countries in the World Bank Human Capital Index, which seeks to measure how well governments provide for and enable its people to reach success. South Korea and Japan claimed the second and third spots, with Hong Kong and Finland rounding out the top five.

The NY Daily News reports that the index defines “human capital” as the skills, knowledge and changes in health people experience and gain over the course of their lives. It breaks down into three components: survival of children through school age, the quantity and quality of education, and healthy growth among children under five years old.

The World says that the HCI “reflects the productivity as a future worker of a child born today, compared with what it could be if he or she had full health and complete, high-quality education.”

Each country is ranked on a scale of zero to one, with one being a perfect score, meaning that a “score of 0.70 signals that the productivity of a future worker for a child born today is 30% below what could have been achieved with complete education and full health.”

Singapore, the first place, dominated with a score of 0.88, while the United States ranked at 0.76. Meanwhile, Canada ranked 10th, and the United Kingdom was placed in 15th, with a score of 0.78.

Countries in Africa appeared at the bottom of the list, with the majority ranking in the bottom 20. Jim Kong Kim, the World Bank Group president, said in a statement: “For the poorest people, human capital is often the only capital they have. It is a key driver of unsustainable, inclusive economic growth, but investing in health and education has not gotten the attention it deserves.”