United States indicts “China government hackers”

The Justice Department has indicted two Chinese men accused of hacking into the computer networks of companies and government agencies in Western countries, the BBC reports.

Allegedly, the two men are part of a “hacking group” known as Advanced Persistent Threat 10, affiliated with China’s main intelligence service.

They have not yet been arrested.

The US and UK have accused China of violating an agreement relating to commercial espionage.

The Chinese men are Zhu Hua and Zhang Shilong, who worked for a company called Huaying Haitai and in association with the Chinese Ministry of State Security, the US court filing says.

The FBI said the Chinese men hacked extensively into computer systems with the aim of stealing intellectual property and confidential business and technological information, from at least 2006 until 2018.

The Bureau also said they had hacked into US Navy computer systems and stole personal information of more than 100,000 personnel.

Director Christopher Wray said the two men were at present “beyond US jurisdiction.”