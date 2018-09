United States is ending aid for Palestinian civilians

The United States is blocking millions of dollars to programs that build relationships between Israelis and Palestinians, and as part of its policy, it is ending all aid for Palestinian civilians.

The New York Times reports that the money had already been budgeted by Congress for allocation in fiscal year 2017, which ends this month. The funds went mostly to programs that organized exchanges between Palestinians and Israelis.

Last week, officials from the United States Agency for International Development told congressional aides that programs that benefit Palestinians would not receive any new money. U.S.A.I.D. officials reportedly did not want to cut programs with Palestinians, but had to accommodate the White House wishes to cut all funds to civilians from the Middle Eastern country.

Tim Rieser, foreign policy aide to Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont said that “essentially, U.S.A.I.D. was faced with the choice of shutting down the program and losing the funds, or keeping something going. They decided to support programs that involve Israeli Jews and Israeli Arabs.”

In a statement released on Friday, U.S.A.I.D. said it is “currently unable to engage Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza as a result of the administration’s recent decision on Palestinian assistance.” The agency said it was “continuing its support for civil society working on these issues within Israel.”