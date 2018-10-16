United States qualifies for World Cup by beating Jamaica

The United States’ Women’s National Team has booked its ticket for next year’s World Cup in France after defeating Jamaica 6-0 in the semifinal of the Concacaf Women’s Championship.
The top-ranked team in the world, the U.S., will now face Canada on Wednesday for regional supremacy in the final. Jamaica will go on to play against Panama, where the winner of that match will also be advancing to next summer’s tournament.
The U.S. team took control of the game early on, as it scored in the 2nd minute by way of Tobin Heathpounce on a rebound of a shot from top of the box.
The American team was so dominant during the first half that the scoreboard was 5-0 in their favor by the time the referee signaled the break.
The final goal came at the end of the second half, with Alex Morgan converting via a penalty in the 84th minute. Morgan has 23 goals in her last 23 matches for the U.S.
goal.com reports that the U.S. has qualified for every World Cup since the women’s tournament debut in 1991 and has never finished worse than third place.
Estados Unidos clasifica para Copa Mundial al vencer a Jamaica
La Selección Nacional Femenina de los Estados Unidos ha reservado su boleto para la Copa Mundial del año próximo en Francia después de derrotar a Jamaica 6-0 en la semifinal del Campeonato de Mujeres de Concacaf.
El equipo mejor clasificado del mundo, los EE. UU., ahora se enfrentará a Canadá el miércoles por la supremacía regional en la final. Jamaica jugará contra Panamá, donde el ganador de ese partido también avanzará al torneo del próximo verano.
El equipo de los EE. UU. tomó el control del juego desde el principio, ya que anotó en el segundo minuto con Tobin Heathpounce en un rebote de un disparo desde la parte superior del área.
El equipo estadounidense fue tan dominante durante la primera mitad que el marcador fue de 5-0 a su favor en el momento en que la árbitro señaló el descanso.
El último gol llegó al final de la segunda mitad, con Alex Morgan convirtiendo a través de un penal en el minuto 84. Morgan tiene 23 goles en sus últimos 23 partidos para los Estados Unidos.
Goal.com informa que los EE. UU. se han clasificado para todas las Copas Mundiales desde el debut en el torneo femenino en 1991 y nunca han terminado peor que el tercer lugar.