United States qualifies for World Cup by beating Jamaica

The United States’ Women’s National Team has booked its ticket for next year’s World Cup in France after defeating Jamaica 6-0 in the semifinal of the Concacaf Women’s Championship.

The top-ranked team in the world, the U.S., will now face Canada on Wednesday for regional supremacy in the final. Jamaica will go on to play against Panama, where the winner of that match will also be advancing to next summer’s tournament.

The U.S. team took control of the game early on, as it scored in the 2nd minute by way of Tobin Heathpounce on a rebound of a shot from top of the box.

The American team was so dominant during the first half that the scoreboard was 5-0 in their favor by the time the referee signaled the break.

The final goal came at the end of the second half, with Alex Morgan converting via a penalty in the 84th minute. Morgan has 23 goals in her last 23 matches for the U.S.

goal.com reports that the U.S. has qualified for every World Cup since the women’s tournament debut in 1991 and has never finished worse than third place.