United States sanctions 17 Saudis over killing of journalist Khashoggi

The United States Treasury has imposed sanctions on 17 Saudi officials on Thursday for their role in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, last month, marking the first concrete response by the Trump administration to the journalist’s death.
Reuters reports that among those sanctioned were Saud al-Qahtani, who was been removed from his position as a top aide to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as the Saudi Consul General Mohammed Alotaibi and members of a 15-person team Turkey has identified as being involved in Khashoggi’s death.
It is important to note however, that the sanctions do not target the Riyadh government, but they do mark an important precedent as it is unusual for Washington to impose sanctions on Saudi nationals.
The sanctions limit access to the U.S. financial system and freeze the individuals’ assets. The Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuses and corruption, will be in charge of implementing the sanctions.
“Those individuals who targeted and brutally killed a journalist who resided and worked in the United States must face consequences for their actions,” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in a statement.
Estados Unidos sanciona a 17 saudíes por asesinato del periodista Khashoggi
El Tesoro de los Estados Unidos impuso sanciones a 17 funcionarios sauditas el jueves por su participación en el asesinato de Jamal Khashoggi en el consulado de Arabia Saudita en Estambul, Turquía, el mes pasado, marcando la primera respuesta concreta de la administración de Trump a la muerte del periodista.
Reuters informa que entre los sancionados se encuentran Saud al-Qahtani, quien fue destituido de su cargo como principal asesor del Príncipe heredero Mohammed bin Salman, así como del cónsul general saudí Mohammed Alotaibi y miembros de un equipo de 15 personas que Turquía ha identificado como involucrados en la muerte de Khashoggi.
Sin embargo, es importante tener en cuenta que las sanciones no están dirigidas al gobierno de Riad, pero sí marcan un precedente importante, ya que es inusual que Washington imponga sanciones a los ciudadanos sauditas.
Las sanciones limitan el acceso al sistema financiero de los Estados Unidos y congelan los activos de los individuos. La Ley Global de Responsabilidad de los Derechos Humanos de Magnitsky, dirigida a los autores de graves abusos de los derechos humanos y la corrupción, estará a cargo de la implementación de las sanciones.
“Aquellos individuos que atacaron y mataron brutalmente a un periodista que residió y trabajó en los Estados Unidos deben enfrentar las consecuencias de sus acciones”, dijo el secretario del Tesoro Steve Mnuchin en un comunicado.