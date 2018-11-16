United States sanctions 17 Saudis over killing of journalist Khashoggi

The United States Treasury has imposed sanctions on 17 Saudi officials on Thursday for their role in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, last month, marking the first concrete response by the Trump administration to the journalist’s death.

Reuters reports that among those sanctioned were Saud al-Qahtani, who was been removed from his position as a top aide to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as the Saudi Consul General Mohammed Alotaibi and members of a 15-person team Turkey has identified as being involved in Khashoggi’s death.

It is important to note however, that the sanctions do not target the Riyadh government, but they do mark an important precedent as it is unusual for Washington to impose sanctions on Saudi nationals.

The sanctions limit access to the U.S. financial system and freeze the individuals’ assets. The Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuses and corruption, will be in charge of implementing the sanctions.

“Those individuals who targeted and brutally killed a journalist who resided and worked in the United States must face consequences for their actions,” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in a statement.