United States says it’s “deeply troubled” by alleged Chinese crackdown in Xinjiang

The United States expressed concern over China’s “crackdown” on minority Muslim groups in the far western province of Xinjiang, after rights groups accused Beijing of the systematic mass detention of tens of thousands of ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslims in political re-education camps without being charged or tried.

CNN reports that the allegations have prompted a growing international outcry and calls for sanctions to be imposed on senior Chinese officialls.

On Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said the US government was “deeply troubled” by the crackdown.

“Some of those disproportionate controls on ethnic minorities — expressions of their cultural and also their religious entities — have the potential also to incite radicalization and the recruitment of violence,” she told reporters during a press briefing.

She outlined the possible ways in which the administration could put pressure on Chinese officials.

“We have a lot of tools at our disposal. I’m not going to get ahead of any potential activity that the US government may take. It’s the old standard line on sanctions, that we’re not going to preview any sanctions that may or may not happen.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said Monday the measures in the province were necessary to “crack down on ethnic separatist activities and terrorist crimes.”

“I want to say that Xinjiang is enjoying overall social stability, sound economic development, and harmonious co-existence of different ethnic groups,” he said at his daily press briefing.