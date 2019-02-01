United States suspends compliance of weapons treaty with Russia

The United States will suspend compliance with the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia on Saturday and formally withdraw in six months if Moscow does not end its alleged treaty violations, according to remarks made by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday.
Reuters reports that the United States would reconsider its withdrawal if Russia came into compliance with the treaty. The 1987 arms control pact bans both nations from stationing short and intermediate-range land-based missiles in Europe. Russia denies the allegations of violations.
“Russia has refused to take any steps to return [to] real and verifiable compliance,” Pompeo told reporters at the State Department. “We will provide Russia and the other treaty parties with formal notice that the United States is withdrawing from the INF treaty, effective in six months.”
“If Russia does not return to full and verifiable compliance with the treaty within this six-month period by verifiably destroying its INF-violating missiles, their launchers, and associated equipment, the treaty will terminate.”
According to experts, the collapse of the INF treaty could undermine other arms control agreements and erode the global system designed to block the spread of nuclear arms.
Estados Unidos suspende cumplimiento de tratado de armas con Rusia
Estados Unidos suspenderá el cumplimiento del Tratado de Fuerzas Nucleares Intermedio con Rusia el sábado y se retirará formalmente en seis meses si Moscú no pone fin a sus supuestas violaciones al tratado, según las declaraciones hechas el viernes por el secretario de Estado Mike Pompeo.
Reuters informa que Estados Unidos reconsideraría su retiro si Rusia cumpliera con el tratado. El pacto de control de armas de 1987 prohíbe a ambas naciones colocar misiles terrestres de corto y medio alcance en Europa. Rusia niega las acusaciones de violaciones.
“Rusia se ha negado a tomar medidas para volver [a] el cumplimiento real y verificable”, dijo Pompeo a los periodistas en el Departamento de Estado. “Le daremos a Rusia y a las otras partes del tratado un aviso formal de que Estados Unidos se retira del tratado INF, con vigencia en seis meses”.
“Si Rusia no vuelve al cumplimiento total y verificable del tratado dentro de este período de seis meses destruyendo de manera verificable sus misiles violadores de INF, sus lanzadores y el equipo asociado, el tratado terminará”.
Según los expertos, el colapso del tratado INF podría socavar otros acuerdos de control de armas y erosionar el sistema global diseñado para bloquear la expansión de las armas nucleares.