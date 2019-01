United States to expel all Iranian troops from Syria, says Secretary of State

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States will work with allies to “expel every last Iranian boot” from Syria.

Pompeo warned there would be no US reconstruction aid for areas controlled by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad until Iran and its proxies had left the region.

Pompeo also criticized former President Barack Obama’s Middle East policy, says he had made “dire misjudgments”.

Pompeo’s remarks came while in Cairo. His comments came three weeks after President Donald Trump said US troops were pulling out of Syria, which had caught both international and domestic allies off guard.

The BBC reports that the Secretary of State has been seeking to reassure allies following Trump’s surprise announcement, and said: “America will not retreat until the terror fight is over. We will labor tirelessly alongside you to defeat Isis, al-Qaeda and other jihadists that threaten our security and yours.”