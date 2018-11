United States voids 10-year multiple-entry visas for some Chinese researchers

The US embassy in Beijing has revoked 10-year multiple-entry visas issued to some researchers specializing in China-US relations, the South China Morning Post.

This appears to be the latest development in the ongoing feud between the two superpowers.

In November 2014, China and the United States agreed to give all passport holders seeking to visit for business or tourism reciprocal multi-entry status for up to 10 years so they did not need to keep applying for visas.

The Chinese newspaper talked to a Chinese researcher that said his 10-year visa had been revoked recently. “The embassy did not give me any explanation. And I have to attend an interview with the embassy’s consul general to get my US visa in the future.”

The researcher said that so far the cancellations appeared to be limited to a small number of specialists at American studies institutes.

There have also been complaints in China that the review process for US visa applications has become longer, forcing some researchers to cancel their US trips.

As a measure of the ongoing feud of the Trump administration with Beijing, the US has also stepped up screening of Chinese people with access to American hi-tech sectors.

Trump has labeled China a strategic competitor, and accused the country of intellectual property theft. He also criticized Beijing for its “Made in China 2025” program, which aims to move the country up the hi-tech industrial value chain.