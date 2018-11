United States waives sanctions on buyers of Iranian oil

The United States said on Friday it will temporarily allow eight importers to keep buying Iranian oil after it reimposes sanctions on Monday in an effort to force Iran to curb its nuclear, missile and regional activities.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the decision, though he did not name the eight buyers, he merely referred to them as “jurisdictions”. Pompeo did say however, that the European Union would not receive a waiver.

The Turkish Energy Minister said Turkey had been told it would be granted a waiver. India, Iraq and South Korea were also on the list, according to an anonymous source. Such exceptions can only be granted, under U.S. law, for up to 180 days.

Reuters reports that the restoration of sanctions is part of a wider effort by President Donald Trump to cancel its nuclear and missile programs, as well as its support for proxy forces in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon and other parts of the Middle East.

The sanctions started after the White House withdrew the United States from the Iran Nuclear Deal, an international agreement which looked to curb Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

Pompeo said that “this part of the campaign is aimed at depriving the regime of the revenues it uses to spread death and destruction around the world. Our ultimate aim is to compel Iran to permanently abandon its well-documented outlier activities and behave as a normal country.”

Pompeo added that the temporary waivers will be issued to importers “only because they have demonstrated significant reductions in their crude oil and cooperation on many other fronts.”