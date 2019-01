United States will begin returning asylum seekers to Mexico on Friday

A Mexican government spokesman said on Thursday that the United States will return the first group of migrants seeking U.S. asylum to the Mexican border city of Tijuana starting Friday.

The Trump administration said on December 20 that it would send non-Mexican migrants who cross the U.S. southern border back to wait in Mexico while their asylum requests are processed, in what is a break from previous policy.

The Mexican spokesman spoke anonymously and did not specify the nationalities of those to be returned to Mexico.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond for comment from news media outlet Reuters on when the program would begin, although an official said the policy would not apply to vulnerable populations and unaccompanied minors.