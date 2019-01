United States will “disconnect” Nicolas Maduro’s funding

The Trump administration has said it will cut Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro’s revenue streams.

National Security advisor John Bolton announced the plans one day after Maduro cut diplomatic ties with the United States.

Maduro was angry that the Trump administration recognized Juan Guaidó, leader of the opposition, as interim president on Wednesday.

The BBC reports that Bolton told reporters outside the White House the issue was “complicated” but they were working on a plan to funnel funds to Guaidó instead.

The international community remains divided in its support for Maduro. Russia condemned foreign powers for backing Guaidó, the European Union has called for free elections but stopped short of recognizing the opposition leader, Mexico has vowed not to interfere and Canada and the United States have both recognized Guaidó.

Pompeo has requested a UN Security Council meeting to be held on the issue on Saturday.