United States withdrawal from Syria officially underway

The United States military has begun the process of withdrawing troops from Syria, according to confirmation by a defense official on Friday, who said it was expected the process would take between 90 and 120 days.

According to CBS News, America’s operations against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) were to continue during the withdrawal process.

A spokesman for the coalition fighting ISIS confirmed earlier in the day to The Associated Press that “the process of our deliberate withdrawal from Syria” was underway.

“Out of concern for operational security, we will not discuss specific timelines, locations or troops movements,” he said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press.

According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the conflict in Syria through a network of activists on the ground, the withdrawal began Thursday night. The observatory said a convoy of about 10 armored vehicles, in addition to some trucks, pulled out from Syria’s northeastern town of Rmeilan into Iraq.