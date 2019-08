United States withdraws from missile accord with Russia

The United States formally withdrew from a 1987 nuclear missile pact with Russia on Friday, after determining that Moscow violated the treaty, an accusation the Kremlin has denied.

Reuters reports that Washington had said it would pull out of the arms control treaty six months ago, unless Moscow returned to the terms of the agreement. Russia, on its part, called the move an excuse by the U.S. government to exit a pact it wanted to leave in order to develop new missiles.

President Donald Trump told reporters he would like to seal a news arms deal with Russia, and possibly China.

“If we could get a pact where they reduce and we reduce nuclear, that would a good thing for the world. I do believe that will happen,” Trump said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement outlining the decision: “The United State will not remain party to a treaty that is deliberately violated by Russia.”

“Russia’s non-compliance under the treaty jeopardizes U.S. supreme interests as Russia’s development and fielding of a treaty-violating missile system represents a direct threat to the United States and our allies and partners,” Pompeo added.

Senior Trump administration officials said Russia had deployed “multiple battalions” of a cruise missile in Western Russia, violating the pact, and putting at risks critical European targets.

Meanwhile, Russia denies the allegation, saying the missile’s range puts it outside the treaty.