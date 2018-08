Unlike Trump, US officials say Russian threat to elections “is real”

Top national security officials said Thursday that they would defend American elections against what they called real threats from Russia.

The heads of the FBI, national intelligence, and the Department of Homeland Security all concurred that Russia’s threat to the 2018 elections “is real”, splitting from the president’s opinion that the culprit behind the intrusion in the 2016 presidential elections “could be other people.”

Christopher A. Wray, the FBI director, told reporters that “Russia attempted to interfere with the last election and continues to engage in malign influence operations to this day. This is a threat we need to take extremely seriously and to tackle and respond to with fierce determination and focus.”

Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, echoed Wray’s words, saying that “Russians are looking for every opportunity, regardless of party, regardless of whether or not it applies to the election, to continue their pervasive efforts to undermine our fundamental values.”

Kirstjen Nielsen, the secretary of homeland security, joined her colleagues’ assessment and said that U.S. democracy was in the cross hairs.

“Our democracy itself is in the cross hairs,” Nielsen told reporters. “The progress we have made is real, and the nation’s elections are more resilient today because of the work we are all doing. But we must continue to ensure that our democracy is protected.”

The three officials vowed to fight against Russian’s “24-7 365 days-a-year” effort to undermine American democracy.