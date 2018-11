Unsolved St. Louis disappearance will appear on TV crime show

An unsolved St. Louis case will appear as cable television special.

Oxygen’s “Crime Time” will air the case of the disappearance of Phoenix Coldon at 7 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that former Maryland Heights Deputy Chief Joe Delia and former KTVI reporter Shawndrea Thomas are front and center in the show.

Coldon, a 23-year-old Spanish Lake woman, excelled in music and regularly attended church, according to her family.

According to the Post-Dispatch, on Dec. 18, 2011, Coldon’s SUV was found stopped in the middle of an East St. Louis street, the engine still running and the keys in the ignition. Her personal belongings were still inside.

In the weeks after her disappearance, Coldon’s parents complained that police and the media were not taking their daughter’s disappearance seriously because she was African American.

Authorities uncovered that Coldon had not enrolled for the upcoming semester in college and had lived with a boyfriend before moving back in with her parents, without her parents’ knowledge.

Coldon’s mother told the local newspaper in 2012 that she didn’t believe the man had anything to do with her daughter’s disappearance, but feared his influence had gotten her involved with the wrong people.