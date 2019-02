Urban League of St. Louis is offering job training to those newly released from prison

The Urban League of St. Louis is organizing its first boot camp in an effort to help men and women newly released from prison to find work and get a fresh start.

Jamie Dennis, director of the Urban League’s Save Our Sons program, said: “This is another look at recidivism and how to answer the economic call and how to be a family. What happens is a lot of times they don’t have an exit strategy when they are coming out of a parole situation, so we are trying to be the conduit for that crew.”

Fox 2 reports that some of the men and women at the boot camp are required to go to this training as part of their parole, but most choose to come on their own.

The Urban League of St. Louis recognizes the crime problem in the city. Their leaders say they want to help people as soon as possible.

“Teach them soft skills in a crash course format. It’s not long. Three days, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Just trying to maximize their skills,” Dennis said.