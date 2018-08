US ambassador urges Britain to drop support for Iran Nuclear Deal

The United States urged Britain on Sunday, through their ambassador, to drop their support for the Iran Nuclear Deal, and instead join forces with Washington to counter the global threat it says Tehran poses, according to information published by Reuters.

The 2015 deal was abandoned by the Trump administration in May, and tensions between Iran and the US escalated last week as the White House imposed sanctions on the Asian country.

Since the US left the agreement, it has been up to European superpowers to keep the deal alive, which was put in place to lift sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbing their nuclear program. Britain’s, France’s and Germany’s leaders have all been vocal in their support for maintaining their end of the bargain. Meanwhile, Iran has decided to altogether ignore the United States and instead focus on Europe’s support, calling the newly-imposed sanctions “U.S. unilateralism.”

However, on Sunday, the United States made a direct invitation to Britain to abandon the agreement.

Ambassador Woody Johnson criticized Tehran for funding “proxy wars and malign activities” and said tangible changes had to be made in order for Iran to behave like a normal country.

“Until then, America is turning up the pressure and we want the UK by our side,” Johnson wrote in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

“It is time to move on from the flawed 2015 deal. We are asking global Britain to use its considerable diplomatic power and influence and join us as we lead a concerted global effort toward a genuinely comprehensive agreement.”