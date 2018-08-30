US and Canada engage in talks to salvage NAFTA

Representatives from the United States and Canada are intensifying talks as both countries seek to salvage the North American Free Trade Agreement before a Friday deadline.

Talks began after a bilateral agreement was reached between the United States and Mexico on Monday, and representatives from both Canada and the US have expressed optimism of striking a deal that could mean a continuation of the decades-long trade agreement.

President Trump set the Friday deadline for the three countries in order to allow Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto to sign it before he leaves office at the end of November. Under US law, Trump must wait 90 days before signing the pact.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed optimism about meeting the deadline, though he added that there’s still much work remaining on specific issues.

Negotiators were expected to work through the night ahead of more talks between Canada’s lead negotiator, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, and US Trade Representative Robert Lightizer.



