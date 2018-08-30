US and Canada engage in talks to salvage NAFTA

Representatives from the United States and Canada are intensifying talks as both countries seek to salvage the North American Free Trade Agreement before a Friday deadline.
Talks began after a bilateral agreement was reached between the United States and Mexico on Monday, and representatives from both Canada and the US have expressed optimism of striking a deal that could mean a continuation of the decades-long trade agreement.
President Trump set the Friday deadline for the three countries in order to allow Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto to sign it before he leaves office at the end of November. Under US law, Trump must wait 90 days before signing the pact.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed optimism about meeting the deadline, though he added that there’s still much work remaining on specific issues.
Negotiators were expected to work through the night ahead of more talks between Canada’s lead negotiator, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, and US Trade Representative Robert Lightizer.
Estados Unidos y Canadá participan en conversaciones para salvar el TLCAN
Representantes de Estados Unidos y Canadá están intensificando las conversaciones ya que ambos países buscan rescatar el Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte antes de la fecha límite del viernes.
Las conversaciones comenzaron después de que se alcanzó un acuerdo bilateral entre Estados Unidos y México el lunes, y los representantes de Canadá y Estados Unidos expresaron su optimismo de llegar a un acuerdo que podría significar la continuación de un acuerdo comercial de décadas de duración.
El presidente Trump estableció el plazo del viernes para los tres países a fin de permitir que el presidente mexicano, Enrique Peña Nieto, lo firme antes de que deje el cargo a fines de noviembre. Según la ley de EE. UU., Trump debe esperar 90 días antes de firmar el pacto.
El primer ministro canadiense, Justin Trudeau, expresó optimismo sobre el cumplimiento de la fecha límite, aunque agregó que todavía queda mucho trabajo por resolver en cuestiones específicas.
Se espera que los negociadores trabajen toda la noche antes de más conversaciones entre el principal negociador de Canadá, el ministro de Relaciones Exteriores Chrystia Freeland, y el representante comercial de Estados Unidos, Robert Lightizer.