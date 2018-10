US and Chinese destroyers come close to collision in South China Sea

China expressed anger on Tuesday after a US Navy destroyer and a Chinese destroyer came close to collision. The US said the Chinese ship was “aggressive” and “unsafe”, coming dangerously close to the American vessel, while the Chinese government resolutely opposed a US operation that it called a threat to its sovereignty.

CNBC reports that a US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the destroyer USS Decatur traveled within 12 nautical miles of Gaven and Johnson Reefs in the Spratly Islands on Sunday. The territories are claimed by Beijing.

China’s Defense Ministry said the Chinese naval ship was sent to warn the U.S. vessel to leave. Meanwhile, the operation is the latest attempt by Washington to counter Beijing’s effort to limit freedom of navigation in the strategic waters.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said China has irrefutable sovereignty over the South China Sea islands. “The US side repeatedly sends military ships without permission into seas close to South China Seas islands, seriously threatening China’s sovereignty and security, seriously damaging military ties and seriously harming regional peace and stability.”

For its part, the U.S. Pacific Fleet said that the Chinese destroyer approached the USS Decatur in an “unsafe and unprofessional maneuver.”

Reuters reported on Sunday that China canceled a security meeting with US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis that was planned for October. However, China said on Tuesday that it was the United States who had called off the meeting.