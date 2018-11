US announces new rules to curb asylum claims for undocumented migrants

The Trump administration has announced new rules to limit migrant asylum claims by barring individuals who cross the US southern border illegally from seeking asylum.

Advocates for immigrant rights have denounced the move as violating existing US law that allows people fleeing persecution and violence in their home countries to apply for asylum regardless of whether they enter illegally or not.

ABC News reports that the regulations released, in conjunction with an order expected to be signed by President Donald Trump, would effectively ban migrants who cross the border with Mexico illegally from qualifying for asylum.

Once the plan came into full effect, only migrants crossing through official ports of entry could be eligible for asylum.

One senior administration official speaking on condition of anonymity said: “What we are attempting to do is trying to funnel … asylum claims through the ports of entry where we are better resourced, have better capabilities and better manpower and staffing to actually handle those claims in an expeditious and efficient manner.”

President Trump has addressed the migrant caravan making its way through Mexico en route to the southern U.S. border repeatedly, igniting anti-immigrant sentiment across his political base. However, the caravan is still hundreds of miles away from the border and currently stationed in Mexico City, deciding on its next move.