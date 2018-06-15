US announces tariffs on China imports

US President Donald Trump announced tariffs of 25% on $50 billion worth of Chinese products to come into effect on July 6.

The measure marks the latest escalation of a trade conflict between the United States and China, after also imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum on the European Union, Canada and Mexico.

More than 800 Chinese products will be affected, and the White House said it would consult on further tariffs on another $16 billion of products, that would be applied at a later date.

President Trump warned that if China goes ahead with retaliatory measures, as it has pledged that it will, the US will impose the tariffs being studied.

Trump said that the tariffs were “essential to preventing further unfair transfers of American technology and intellectual property to China, which will protect American jobs.”

Geng Shuang, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, said on Friday that “if the US takes unilateral and protectionist measures that harm Chinese interests, we will respond immediately by taking the necessary decisions to safeguard our legitimate rights and interests.”

China has previously stated that their tariffs would be of the “same scale and the same strength” as American ones, and that they would take effect immediately. American products targeted would include US aircraft and soybeans.



