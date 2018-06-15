US announces tariffs on China imports

US President Donald Trump announced tariffs of 25% on $50 billion worth of Chinese products to come into effect on July 6.
The measure marks the latest escalation of a trade conflict between the United States and China, after also imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum on the European Union, Canada and Mexico.
More than 800 Chinese products will be affected, and the White House said it would consult on further tariffs on another $16 billion of products, that would be applied at a later date.
President Trump warned that if China goes ahead with retaliatory measures, as it has pledged that it will, the US will impose the tariffs being studied.
Trump said that the tariffs were “essential to preventing further unfair transfers of American technology and intellectual property to China, which will protect American jobs.”
Geng Shuang, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, said on Friday that “if the US takes unilateral and protectionist measures that harm Chinese interests, we will respond immediately by taking the necessary decisions to safeguard our legitimate rights and interests.”
China has previously stated that their tariffs would be of the “same scale and the same strength” as American ones, and that they would take effect immediately. American products targeted would include US aircraft and soybeans.
Estados Unidos anuncia aranceles sobre importaciones chinas
El presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, anunció el establecimiento de aranceles del 25% sobre productos chinos por valor de 50.000 millones de dólares, a tomar efecto el próximo 6 de julio.
La medida marca la última escalada de un conflicto comercial entre los Estados Unidos y China, luego de imponer aranceles al acero y al aluminio a la Unión Europea, Canadá y México.
Más de 800 productos chinos se verán afectados, y la Casa Blanca dijo que consultaría sobre aranceles adicionales sobre otros $16 mil millones de productos, que se aplicarán en una fecha posterior.
El presidente Trump advirtió que si China sigue adelante con medidas de represalia, como ha dicho que lo hará, Estados Unidos impondrá las tarifas que estudian actualmente.
Trump dijo que las tarifas eran “esenciales para evitar nuevas transferencias injustas de tecnología estadounidense y propiedad intelectual a China, que protegerán los empleos estadounidenses”.
Geng Shuang, vocero del Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores de China, dijo el viernes que “si EE. UU. toma medidas unilaterales y proteccionistas que dañen los intereses chinos, responderemos inmediatamente al tomar las decisiones necesarias para salvaguardar nuestros derechos e intereses legítimos”.
China ha declarado anteriormente que sus aranceles serían de “la misma escala y la misma fuerza” que los estadounidenses, y que entrarían en vigencia inmediatamente. Los productos estadounidenses que se verían afectados incluirían aviones y soja estadounidenses.