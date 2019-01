US-China trade talks end in Beijing with hopes of trade deal

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that trade talks with the United States had concluded, and that results would soon be released.

The ministry said that the extension of the negotiations into an unscheduled third day suggest the serious nature of the discussions.

CNBC reports that Asian stocks jumped after the talks were extended for an unexpected third day, fueling optimism that the world’s largest economies could strike a trade deal to avoid a confrontation that would disrupt the global economy.

“I think they went just fine,” said Ted McKinney, U.S. Under Secretary of Agriculture for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs, to reporters, about the negotiations.

Originally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, the negotiations were extended by a day amid signs of progress.

This week’s meetings are the first face-to-face talks since President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in December to a 90-day truce in their ongoing trade war.

Trump tweeted Tuesday evening: “Talks with China are going very well!”