US, Mexico and Canada sign new USMCA trade deal

President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and outgoing Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto have signed an updated free trade agreement, which effectively replaces NAFTA, while in Argentina attending the G20 summit.

Trump said on Friday that the trade pact was a “model agreement that changes the trade landscape forever.”

The draft agreement was approved by all three nations earlier in the year after long and tense negotiations. First, a bilateral agreement was reached between the United States and Mexico, with the auto industry being the most contentious issue. The deal proved difficult for both parties as they were in a rush to get it signed on time before the exit of Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. His successor, president-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador will take office on Saturday, December 1.

Negotiations with Canada proved even more testy as Donald Trump attacked its northern neighbors repeatedly on the subject of trade. In the end, a trilateral agreement was possible and the deal has been officially signed.

“The modernized agreement preserves Canada’s preferential access to the US and Mexican markets, ensuring that the vast majority of trilateral trade remains duty-free – something that is vital to the continuing prosperity of Canadians,” a statement issued by the country said.

Legislators from the three countries still have to approve the pact, officially known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, before it goes into effect and replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement.

If ratified, most of the new provisions are expected to go into effect in 2020.