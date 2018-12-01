US, Mexico and Canada sign new USMCA trade deal

President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and outgoing Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto have signed an updated free trade agreement, which effectively replaces NAFTA, while in Argentina attending the G20 summit.
Trump said on Friday that the trade pact was a “model agreement that changes the trade landscape forever.”
The draft agreement was approved by all three nations earlier in the year after long and tense negotiations. First, a bilateral agreement was reached between the United States and Mexico, with the auto industry being the most contentious issue. The deal proved difficult for both parties as they were in a rush to get it signed on time before the exit of Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. His successor, president-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador will take office on Saturday, December 1.
Negotiations with Canada proved even more testy as Donald Trump attacked its northern neighbors repeatedly on the subject of trade. In the end, a trilateral agreement was possible and the deal has been officially signed.
“The modernized agreement preserves Canada’s preferential access to the US and Mexican markets, ensuring that the vast majority of trilateral trade remains duty-free – something that is vital to the continuing prosperity of Canadians,” a statement issued by the country said.
Legislators from the three countries still have to approve the pact, officially known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, before it goes into effect and replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement.
If ratified, most of the new provisions are expected to go into effect in 2020.
Estados Unidos, México y Canadá firman nuevo acuerdo comercial de USMCA
El presidente Donald Trump, el primer ministro canadiense Justin Trudeau y el presidente mexicano saliente Enrique Peña Nieto firmaron un acuerdo de libre comercio actualizado, que reemplaza efectivamente al TLCAN, mientras en Argentina asistiendo a la cumbre del G20.
Trump dijo el viernes que el pacto comercial era un “acuerdo modelo que cambia el panorama del comercio para siempre”.
El borrador del acuerdo fue aprobado por las tres naciones a principios de año, luego de largas y tensas negociaciones. Primero, se llegó a un acuerdo bilateral entre los Estados Unidos y México, siendo la industria automotriz el tema más polémico. El acuerdo resultó difícil para ambas partes, ya que tenían prisa por firmarlo a tiempo antes de la salida del presidente mexicano Enrique Peña Nieto. Su sucesor, el presidente electo Andrés Manuel López Obrador asumirá el cargo el sábado 1 de diciembre.
Las negociaciones con Canadá resultaron aún más complicadas cuando Donald Trump atacó repetidamente a sus vecinos del norte en el tema de comercio. Al final, fue posible un acuerdo trilateral y el acuerdo se firmó oficialmente.
“El acuerdo modernizado preserva el acceso preferencial de Canadá a los mercados de EE. UU. y México, asegurando que la gran mayoría del comercio trilateral se mantenga libre de impuestos, algo que es vital para la continua prosperidad de los canadienses”, dijo un comunicado emitido por el país.
Los legisladores de los tres países aún tienen que aprobar el pacto, conocido oficialmente como el Acuerdo Estados Unidos-México-Canadá, antes de que entre en vigencia y reemplace el Acuerdo de Libre Comercio de América del Norte.
Si se ratifica, se espera que la mayoría de las nuevas disposiciones entren en vigencia en 2020.