US-Mexico border crossing briefly shut

The US temporarily closed its busiest border crossing with Mexico to boost security after a migrant caravan arrived in the northern Mexican city of Tijuana.
The BBC reports that northbound traffic and half the pedestrian crossings at the San Ysidro border point were shut to install new movable wire-topped barriers.
Around 110,000 people enter the US daily through the crossing.
In Tijuana, residents held protests demanding that the migrants leave the area. Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum said on Friday that he expected the number of migrants arriving in the city to be in the numbers of 10,000, adding that the city was not prepared to handle the “avalanche.”
US Customs and Border Protection has since reopened many of the closed lanes at San Ysidro. Southbound traffic into Mexico was not affected.
Officials with the Department of Homeland Security said they had received information about possible attempts to illegally enter the US, and closed the crossing for about three hours to implement the new security measures.
The officials added that they had “identified more than 500 criminals traveling with the caravan,” and that organizers were “pushing women, children and LGBT community members to the front of the caravan for positive PR”.
On Sunday, President Donald Trump tweeted about the caravan: “The mayor of Tijuana, Mexico, just stated that ‘the city is ill-prepared to handle this many migrants, the backlog could last 6 months.’ Likewise, the U.S. is ill-prepared for this invasion, and will not stand for it. They are causing crime and big problems in Mexico. Go home!”
Cruce fronterizo entre México y Estados Unidos cierra brevemente
Estados Unidos cerró temporalmente su cruce fronterizo más ocupado con México para reforzar la seguridad después de que una caravana de inmigrantes llegó a la ciudad de Tijuana, en el norte de México.
La BBC informa que el tráfico en dirección norte y la mitad de los cruces peatonales en el punto fronterizo de San Ysidro se cerraron para instalar nuevas barreras móviles con cables.
Alrededor de 110,000 personas ingresan a los Estados Unidos diariamente a través del cruce.
En Tijuana, los residentes realizaron protestas exigiendo que los migrantes abandonaran el área. El alcalde Juan Manuel Gastelum dijo el viernes que esperaba que la cantidad de migrantes que llegan a la ciudad sea de 10,000, y agregó que la ciudad no estaba preparada para manejar la “avalancha”.
La Oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza de los EE. UU. ha reabierto muchas de las vías cerradas en San Ysidro. El tráfico en dirección sur hacia México no se vio afectado.
Los funcionarios del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional dijeron que habían recibido información sobre posibles intentos de ingresar ilegalmente a los EE. UU. y cerraron el cruce durante aproximadamente tres horas para implementar las nuevas medidas de seguridad.
Los funcionarios agregaron que habían “identificado a más de 500 delincuentes que viajaban con la caravana” y que los organizadores estaban “empujando a las mujeres, niños y miembros de la comunidad LGBT a la parte delantera de la caravana para obtener relaciones públicas positivas”.
El domingo, el presidente Donald Trump tuiteó sobre la caravana: “El alcalde de Tijuana, México, acaba de declarar que ‘la ciudad no está preparada para manejar a tantos migrantes, el retraso podría durar 6 meses’. Del mismo modo, Estados Unidos está mal preparado para esta invasión, y no lo soportará. Están causando crimen y grandes problemas en México. ¡Vuelvan a casa!”.