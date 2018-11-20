US-Mexico border crossing briefly shut

The US temporarily closed its busiest border crossing with Mexico to boost security after a migrant caravan arrived in the northern Mexican city of Tijuana.

The BBC reports that northbound traffic and half the pedestrian crossings at the San Ysidro border point were shut to install new movable wire-topped barriers.

Around 110,000 people enter the US daily through the crossing.

In Tijuana, residents held protests demanding that the migrants leave the area. Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum said on Friday that he expected the number of migrants arriving in the city to be in the numbers of 10,000, adding that the city was not prepared to handle the “avalanche.”

US Customs and Border Protection has since reopened many of the closed lanes at San Ysidro. Southbound traffic into Mexico was not affected.

Officials with the Department of Homeland Security said they had received information about possible attempts to illegally enter the US, and closed the crossing for about three hours to implement the new security measures.

The officials added that they had “identified more than 500 criminals traveling with the caravan,” and that organizers were “pushing women, children and LGBT community members to the front of the caravan for positive PR”.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump tweeted about the caravan: “The mayor of Tijuana, Mexico, just stated that ‘the city is ill-prepared to handle this many migrants, the backlog could last 6 months.’ Likewise, the U.S. is ill-prepared for this invasion, and will not stand for it. They are causing crime and big problems in Mexico. Go home!”