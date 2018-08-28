US, Mexico reach NAFTA deal

The United States and Mexico have reached a deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a senior U.S. trade official said.

Talks with Canada are expected to begin immediately in the hopes of reaching a final agreement between the three countries by Friday, the official added.

“We are now inviting the Canadians in as well and hope that we can reach a fair and successful conclusion with them as well,” the official told Reuters in an interview.

“There are still issues with Canada but I think they could be resolved very quickly.”

Reuters reports that the U.S.-Mexico deal would require 75 percent of auto content to be made in the United States and Mexico, up from the current 62.5 percent, and would require 40 percent to 45 percent of auto content to be made by workers earning at least $16 per hour, resolving the long-standing conflict between the US and Mexico regarding the automotive industry.

President Trump is expected to make an announcement regarding the agreement reached by Mexico and the United States at 11 a.m. Washington time.

He wrote earlier on Monday via Twitter: “A big deal looking good with Mexico!”