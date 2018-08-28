US, Mexico reach NAFTA deal

The United States and Mexico have reached a deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a senior U.S. trade official said.
Talks with Canada are expected to begin immediately in the hopes of reaching a final agreement between the three countries by Friday, the official added.
“We are now inviting the Canadians in as well and hope that we can reach a fair and successful conclusion with them as well,” the official told Reuters in an interview.
“There are still issues with Canada but I think they could be resolved very quickly.”
Reuters reports that the U.S.-Mexico deal would require 75 percent of auto content to be made in the United States and Mexico, up from the current 62.5 percent, and would require 40 percent to 45 percent of auto content to be made by workers earning at least $16 per hour, resolving the long-standing conflict between the US and Mexico regarding the automotive industry.
President Trump is expected to make an announcement regarding the agreement reached by Mexico and the United States at 11 a.m. Washington time.
He wrote earlier on Monday via Twitter: “A big deal looking good with Mexico!”
EE. UU. y México alcanzan acuerdo TLCAN
Estados Unidos y México llegaron a un acuerdo para reemplazar el Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte (TLCAN), dijo un alto funcionario de comercio de los EE. UU.
Se espera que las conversaciones con Canadá comiencen de inmediato con la esperanza de llegar a un acuerdo final entre los tres países para el viernes, agregó el funcionario.
“Ahora estamos invitando a los canadienses también y esperamos que podamos llegar a una conclusión justa y exitosa con ellos también”, dijo el funcionario a Reuters en una entrevista.
“Todavía hay problemas con Canadá, pero creo que podrían resolverse muy rápidamente”.
Reuters informa que el acuerdo entre Estados Unidos y México requeriría que el 75 por ciento del contenido automotriz se realice en Estados Unidos y México, por encima del 62.5 por ciento actual, y requeriría que entre el 40 y el 45 por ciento del contenido automotriz al menos $16 por hora, resolviendo el conflicto de larga data entre los Estados Unidos y México con respecto a la industria automotriz.
Se espera que el presidente Trump haga un anuncio sobre el acuerdo alcanzado por México y los Estados Unidos a las 11 a.m. hora de Washington.
Él escribió anteriormente el lunes a través de Twitter: “¡Un gran negocio se ve bien con México!”.