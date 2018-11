US military “losing its competitive edge”, according to panel of experts

A panel of experts has issued their assessment of President Donald Trump’s National Defense strategy.

The report states that “the global role the United States has played for many generations rests upon a foundation of unmatched military power,” but that “today however, our margin of superiority is profoundly diminished in key areas.”

The study goes on to say that “urgent challenges that must be addressed if the United States is to avoid lasting damage to its national security.”

The BBC reports that the National Defense Strategy Commission was tasked by Congress to give an independent, non-partisan review of the Trump administration’s defense strategy. It was chaired by Eric Edelman, a former Pentagon official in George W Bush’s administration, and Admiral Gary Roughead, a former chief of naval operations.

“The security and well being of the United States are at greater risk than at any time in decades,” the report claims. “America’s military superiority has eroded to a dangerous degree.”

The experts point out that Trump’s arrival in office coincides with a shift in US military priorities, away from counter-insurgency operations and the war on terror, towards a new focus on potential conflict against competitors like Russia or China, which have been studying the US military and modernizing their own forces, as it was made evident by the destructive power of Russian artillery in the war in Ukraine in 2016.

The US must address its shortcomings and adapt to this new world landscape, the report asserts. The panel also addresses the diplomatic failures of the Trump administration, saying that the US does not train to fight alone, it does so with allies, but that President Trump has alienated and offended allies, weakening the Atlantic alliance.