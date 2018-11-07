US-North Korea meeting postponed without reason

The State Department said that a meeting between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a key aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed.

The State Department announced the decision to reschedule the meeting in the middle of the night as results from the US midterm elections were coming in.

“We will reconvene when our respective schedules permit. Ongoing conversations continue to take place,” said Heather Nauert, spokeswoman for the State Department, who did not offer an explanation for talks being postponed.

CNN reports that two sources told the news media outlet that the move was clearly a signal that North Korea has not been willing to cooperate with the US’s expectations, and the rescheduling is seen as a setback in seemingly stalled talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

On Sunday, Pompeo had said that he would be meeting Kim Jong Chol in New York, where the pair would “make sure that the summit between our two leaders can take place, where we can make substantial steps towards denuclearization.”

The meeting would be the sequel to the first summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un, which took place in Singapore earlier this year, where the two leaders signed an agreement that has so far only produced the return of American soldiers’ bodies dead in the line of duty in North Korea during the Korean War.