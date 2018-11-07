US-North Korea meeting postponed without reason

The State Department said that a meeting between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a key aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed.
The State Department announced the decision to reschedule the meeting in the middle of the night as results from the US midterm elections were coming in.
“We will reconvene when our respective schedules permit. Ongoing conversations continue to take place,” said Heather Nauert, spokeswoman for the State Department, who did not offer an explanation for talks being postponed.
CNN reports that two sources told the news media outlet that the move was clearly a signal that North Korea has not been willing to cooperate with the US’s expectations, and the rescheduling is seen as a setback in seemingly stalled talks between Washington and Pyongyang.
On Sunday, Pompeo had said that he would be meeting Kim Jong Chol in New York, where the pair would “make sure that the summit between our two leaders can take place, where we can make substantial steps towards denuclearization.”
The meeting would be the sequel to the first summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un, which took place in Singapore earlier this year, where the two leaders signed an agreement that has so far only produced the return of American soldiers’ bodies dead in the line of duty in North Korea during the Korean War.
Reunión entre Estados Unidos y Corea del Norte aplazada sin ofrecer motivo
El Departamento de Estado dijo que se pospuso una reunión entre el secretario de Estado Mike Pompeo y un asesor clave del líder norcoreano Kim Jong Un, programada para el jueves.
El Departamento de Estado anunció la decisión de reprogramar la reunión a la mitad de la noche, mientras los resultados de las elecciones de medio término en los Estados Unidos estaban llegando.
“Nos volveremos a reunir cuando nuestros respectivos calendarios lo permitan. Las conversaciones en curso continúan teniendo lugar”, dijo Heather Nauert, portavoz del Departamento de Estado, que no ofreció una explicación para posponer las conversaciones.
CNN informa que dos fuentes informaron al medio de noticias que la medida fue claramente una señal de que Corea del Norte no ha estado dispuesto a cooperar con las expectativas de los EE. UU., y que la reprogramación se ve como un retroceso en las conversaciones aparentemente estancadas entre Washington y Pyongyang.
El domingo, Pompeo había dicho que se reuniría con Kim Jong Chol en Nueva York, donde la pareja “se aseguraría de que se realice la cumbre entre nuestros dos líderes, donde podamos dar pasos sustanciales hacia la desnuclearización”.
La reunión sería la secuela de la primera cumbre entre Trump y Kim Jong Un, que tuvo lugar en Singapur a principios de este año, donde los dos líderes firmaron un acuerdo que hasta el momento solo ha producido el regreso de los cuerpos de soldados estadounidenses muertos en la línea de servicio en Corea del Norte durante la Guerra de Corea.