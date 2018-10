US pastor released by Turkey after two years

A court in Turkey has freed a US pastor from house arrest after two years in prison.

Pastor Andrew Brunson was arrested over alleged links to political groups, including the banned Gulenist movement, after a failed coup attempt in 2016.

A Turkish court convicted him of terror-related charges and sentenced him to three years in jail.

Brunson has now been released because of the time he had already been detained. Additional charges of espionage were dropped.

Brunson said in a statement: “This is the day our family has been praying for, I am delighted to be on my way home to the United States. My entire family thanks the president, the administration, and Congress for their unwavering support.”

Reuters reports that the pastor will be flown back to the US on a military aircraft.

Ahead of the court’s decision, NBC reported that Turkey and the US had reached a secret deal for Brunson to be released in exchange for the US easing sanctions imposed on Turkey over the pastor’s detention.