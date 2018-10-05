US rejects International Court of Justice ruling on Iran

The Trump administration continues its isolationist approach to foreign relations as this week it withdrew from an International Court of Justice (ICJ) protocol and pulled out of a 1955 friendship treaty with Iran.

CNBC reports that the moves were triggered by an ICJ ruling Wednesday that Washington must ensure its sanctions don’t hit humanitarian aid or civil aviation safety for Iran – a ruling that, while binding, cannot be enforced.

National Security Advisor John Bolton announced that the U.S. would abandon the “optional protocol” under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, a 1961 international treaty outlining diplomatic relations between states.

Bolton also accused the ICJ, a United Nations body based in the Netherlands, of being “politicized and ineffective.”

“This really has less to do with Iran and the Palestinians than with the continued consistent policy of the United States to reject the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice, which we think is politicized and ineffective,” Bolton said on Thursday.

The United States also opted out of a 1955 Treaty of Amity with Iran, signed between Washington and the Shah of Iran, before he was overthrown in 1979.