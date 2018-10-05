US rejects International Court of Justice ruling on Iran

The Trump administration continues its isolationist approach to foreign relations as this week it withdrew from an International Court of Justice (ICJ) protocol and pulled out of a 1955 friendship treaty with Iran.
CNBC reports that the moves were triggered by an ICJ ruling Wednesday that Washington must ensure its sanctions don’t hit humanitarian aid or civil aviation safety for Iran – a ruling that, while binding, cannot be enforced.
National Security Advisor John Bolton announced that the U.S. would abandon the “optional protocol” under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, a 1961 international treaty outlining diplomatic relations between states.
Bolton also accused the ICJ, a United Nations body based in the Netherlands, of being “politicized and ineffective.”
“This really has less to do with Iran and the Palestinians than with the continued consistent policy of the United States to reject the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice, which we think is politicized and ineffective,” Bolton said on Thursday.
The United States also opted out of a 1955 Treaty of Amity with Iran, signed between Washington and the Shah of Iran, before he was overthrown in 1979.
Estados Unidos rechaza sentencia de Corte Internacional de Justicia respecto a Irán
La administración Trump continúa con su enfoque aislacionista en las relaciones exteriores, ya que esta semana se retiró de un protocolo de la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ), así como de un tratado de amistad de 1955 con Irán.
La CNBC informa que los movimientos fueron provocados por una sentencia de la Corte Internacional de Justicia el miércoles que Washington debe garantizar que sus sanciones no afecten a la ayuda humanitaria ni a la seguridad de la aviación civil para Irán, una sentencia que, aunque es obligatoria, no hay forma en que se pueda hacer cumplir.
El asesor de seguridad nacional, John Bolton, anunció que Estados Unidos abandonaría el “protocolo opcional” en virtud de la Convención de Viena sobre relaciones diplomáticas, un tratado internacional de 1961 que describe las relaciones diplomáticas entre los estados.
Bolton también acusó a la Corte Internacional de Justicia, un organismo de las Naciones Unidas con sede en los Países Bajos, de ser “politizada e ineficaz”.
“Esto realmente tiene menos que ver con Irán y los palestinos que con la constante política de Estados Unidos de rechazar la jurisdicción de la Corte Internacional de Justicia, que creemos es politizada e ineficaz”, dijo Bolton el jueves.
Los Estados Unidos también optaron por salir de un Tratado de Amistad con Irán de 1955, firmado entre Washington y el Sha de Irán, antes de que fuera derrocado en 1979.