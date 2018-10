US restricts visas to unmarried gay diplomats

Officials said Tuesday that the US is denying visas to the partners of more than 100 gay diplomats unless they get married.

Officials characterized the decision as motivated by legal reciprocity rather than an anti-gay agenda, though President Donald Trump’s administration has been known to chip away at protections of the LGBTQ community.

Under these new guidelines, diplomats will need to be married by the end of the year in order for their partners to receive visas regardless of sexual orientation.

Around 105 families will be affected by the decision, 55 of whom are posted at US-based international organizations such as the United Nations, a State Department official said.

France 24 news organization reports that a previous policy implemented by former secretary of state Hillary Clinton allowed the US to issue visas to same-sex partners regardless of their marital status.

Diplomats can still obtain visas for their partners if they get married, including if they do so while in the United States.

Former US ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power decried the Trump administration’s move as “needlessly cruel & bigoted.”

The Human Rights Campaign called the decision “unnecessary, mean-spirited and unacceptable.”

The group’s government affairs director David Stacy said: “This is an unconscionable, needless attack on some LGBTQ diplomats from around the world, and it reflects the hostility of the Trump-Pence administration toward LGBTQ people.”