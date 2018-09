US sanctions Venezuela’s First Lady and Maduro allies

The United States has imposed a new set of sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s wife and allies, including the vice president and defense minister.

The announcement was made public on Tuesday by the U.S. Treasury Department. Three entities and an aircraft were also listed.

“The United States will continue to take concrete and forceful action against those who are involved in the destruction of democracy in Venezuela as well as those who are enriching themselves at the expense of the Venezuelan people,” the statement from the Treasury Department read.

The individual sanctions bar American citizens and companies from dealing with those individuals, effectively blocking them from holding bank accounts or contracting services from U.S. firms.

The U.S. government accused Maduro, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino and six others of plundering the country’s wealth and helping Maduro maintain his grip on power.

Reuters reports that Venezuela’s hyperinflation is running at 200,000 percent, and shortages of food and medicina continue to lead to mass emigration,.

Meanwhile, Maduro said his country is victim of an “economic war” waged by political adversaries with the help of Washington, and accused neighboring Latin American countries of exaggerating the numbers of Venezuelans fleeing the country.