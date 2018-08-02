US soldiers’ remains arrive in Hawaii from Korean Peninsula

The remains of 55 U.S. soldiers killed during the Korean War arrived Wednesday in Hawaii. President Trump announced last week the remains would be coming home to be identified and returned to their families.

55 flags draped the containers carrying the remains of the soldiers who died during combat. Vice President Mike Pence spoke in front of families, veterans and service members.

“Some have called the Korean War the ‘forgotten war,’ but today, we prove these heroes were never forgotten. Today, our boys are coming home.”

The remains will now start the process of formal identification so they can be returned to their families.

“Our nation has worked tirelessly to keep our sacred promise to leave no man behind. And while several hundred of the missing fallen have been returned, for more than a decade, as a result of North Korea’s nuclear threats and escalations, search-and-recovery efforts have been suspended – until today,” Pence said.

The remains arrived from the Osan Air Base in South Korea. They had been previously returned by North Korea, fulfilling one of the promises made in the joint statement signed by President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their Singapore summit on June 12.

The repatriation ceremony was hosted by the United Nations Command with the support of South Korea’s Defense Ministry. About 500 people were present, including the U.S. Ambassador to South Korea, Harry Harris, and the South Korean Defense Minister, Song Young-moo.

“We have gathered —as the successors of the United Nations Command in the Republic of Korea, and as the beneficiaries of the noble sacrifices of those who for a short while longer will remain nameless, yet in our presence — to render our final salutes to them,” said the United Nations Command, Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, during the ceremony.

The ceremony took about two hours to load all the remains. “Amazing Grace” was played on bagpipes accompanying the last casket.

The remains were returned on Friday by North Korea, flying them from Wonsan to the Osan Air Base in South Korea. President Trump announced via Twitter the repatriation of the soldiers’ remains.

“The remains of American servicemen will soon be leaving North Korea and heading to the United States! After so many years, this will be a great moment for so many families. Thank you to Kim Jong Un,” the president tweeted.

Pence awaited the cargo plane’s arrival at the U.S. Pacific Command in Hawaii. Upon disembarking, he made remarks about his experience regarding the Korean War:

“My father was a combat veteran in Korea. And as I said to them, my father, anytime the war came up and anyone used the word ‘hero,’ my dad would say, the heroes were the ones that didn’t come home. So, to be able to be with them and the sacrifice their families have made to defend our freedom, to defend the freedom of South Korea, just very humbled. Very meaningful.”

Remains will be examined by the Hawaii-based DPAA laboratory for accurate identification. Once identified, the remains will be transferred to the closest kin for burial.