US soldiers’ remains arrive in Hawaii from Korean Peninsula

The remains of 55 U.S. soldiers killed during the Korean War arrived Wednesday in Hawaii. President Trump announced last week the remains would be coming home to be identified and returned to their families.
55 flags draped the containers carrying the remains of the soldiers who died during combat. Vice President Mike Pence spoke in front of families, veterans and service members.
“Some have called the Korean War the ‘forgotten war,’ but today, we prove these heroes were never forgotten. Today, our boys are coming home.”
The remains will now start the process of formal identification so they can be returned to their families.
“Our nation has worked tirelessly to keep our sacred promise to leave no man behind. And while several hundred of the missing fallen have been returned, for more than a decade, as a result of North Korea’s nuclear threats and escalations, search-and-recovery efforts have been suspended – until today,” Pence said.
The remains arrived from the Osan Air Base in South Korea. They had been previously returned by North Korea, fulfilling one of the promises made in the joint statement signed by President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their Singapore summit on June 12.
The repatriation ceremony was hosted by the United Nations Command with the support of South Korea’s Defense Ministry. About 500 people were present, including the U.S. Ambassador to South Korea, Harry Harris, and the South Korean Defense Minister, Song Young-moo.
“We have gathered —as the successors of the United Nations Command in the Republic of Korea, and as the beneficiaries of the noble sacrifices of those who for a short while longer will remain nameless, yet in our presence — to render our final salutes to them,” said the United Nations Command, Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, during the ceremony.
The ceremony took about two hours to load all the remains. “Amazing Grace” was played on bagpipes accompanying the last casket.
The remains were returned on Friday by North Korea, flying them from Wonsan to the Osan Air Base in South Korea. President Trump announced via Twitter the repatriation of the soldiers’ remains.
“The remains of American servicemen will soon be leaving North Korea and heading to the United States! After so many years, this will be a great moment for so many families. Thank you to Kim Jong Un,” the president tweeted.
Pence awaited the cargo plane’s arrival at the U.S. Pacific Command in Hawaii. Upon disembarking, he made remarks about his experience regarding the Korean War:
“My father was a combat veteran in Korea. And as I said to them, my father, anytime the war came up and anyone used the word ‘hero,’ my dad would say, the heroes were the ones that didn’t come home. So, to be able to be with them and the sacrifice their families have made to defend our freedom, to defend the freedom of South Korea, just very humbled. Very meaningful.”
Remains will be examined by the Hawaii-based DPAA laboratory for accurate identification. Once identified, the remains will be transferred to the closest kin for burial.
Restos de soldados estadounidenses llegan a Hawai desde península de Corea
Los restos de 55 soldados estadounidenses muertos durante la guerra de Corea llegaron el miércoles a Hawai. El presidente Trump anunció la semana pasada que los restos llegarían a casa para ser identificados y devueltos a sus familias.
55 banderas cubrieron los contenedores que llevaban los restos de los soldados que murieron durante el combate. El vicepresidente Mike Pence habló frente a familias, veteranos y miembros del servicio.
“Algunos han llamado a la Guerra de Corea la ‘guerra olvidada’, pero hoy demostramos que estos héroes nunca fueron olvidados. Hoy, nuestros muchachos vuelven a casa”.
Los restos comenzarán ahora el proceso de identificación formal para que puedan ser devueltos a sus familias.
“Nuestra nación ha trabajado incansablemente para mantener nuestra sagrada promesa de no dejar a ningún hombre atrás. Y a pesar de que varios cientos de desaparecidos han sido devueltos, durante más de una década, como resultado de las amenazas y escaladas nucleares de Corea del Norte, los esfuerzos de búsqueda y recuperación habían sido suspendidos, hasta hoy”, dijo Pence.
Los restos llegaron desde la base aérea de Osan en Corea del Sur. Anteriormente habían sido devueltos por Corea del Norte, cumpliendo una de las promesas hechas en la declaración conjunta firmada por el presidente Donald Trump y el líder norcoreano Kim Jong Un durante su cumbre de Singapur el 12 de junio.
La ceremonia de repatriación fue organizada por el Comando de las Naciones Unidas con el apoyo del Ministerio de Defensa de Corea del Sur. Alrededor de 500 personas estuvieron presentes, incluido el embajador de Estados Unidos en Corea del Sur, Harry Harris, y el ministro de Defensa de Corea del Sur, Song Young-moo.
“Nos hemos reunido, como los sucesores del Comando de las Naciones Unidas en la República de Corea, y como los beneficiarios de los nobles sacrificios de quienes por un corto tiempo más permanecerán anónimos, aún en nuestra presencia, para rendir nuestro saludo final a ellos”, dijo el Comando de las Naciones Unidas, general Vincent K. Brooks, durante la ceremonia.
La ceremonia tomó aproximadamente dos horas para cargar todos los restos. “Amazing Grace” se interpretó en gaitas acompañando al último ataúd.
Los restos fueron devueltos el viernes por Corea del Norte, volando desde Wonsan a la base aérea de Osan en Corea del Sur. El presidente Trump anunció a través de Twitter la repatriación de los restos de los soldados.
“¡Los restos de los soldados estadounidenses pronto partirán de Corea del Norte y se dirigirán a los Estados Unidos! Después de tantos años, este será un gran momento para tantas familias. Gracias a Kim Jong Un”, el presidente tuiteó.
Pence esperó la llegada del avión de carga al Comando del Pacífico de los EE. UU. en Hawai. Al desembarcar, hizo comentarios sobre su experiencia con respecto a la Guerra de Corea:
“Mi padre era un veterano de combate en Corea. Y cuando les dije, mi padre, cada vez que surgía la guerra y alguien usaba la palabra “héroe”, decía mi papá, los héroes eran los que no habían vuelto a casa. Entonces, poder estar con ellos y el sacrificio que sus familias han hecho para defender nuestra libertad, para defender la libertad de Corea del Sur, es algo que te vuelve humilde. Es algo muy significativo”.
Los restos serán examinados por el laboratorio DPAA con sede en Hawai para una identificación precisa. Una vez identificados, los restos serán transferidos a los familiares más cercanos para su entierro.