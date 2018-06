US lifts ban on Chinese smartphone maker ZTE

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced that the US made a deal with Chinese smartphone maker ZTE, meaning the end of a ban on ZTE buying American parts, under the condition that the state-controlled company sticks to the terms.

The deal was reportedly struck at around 6 a.m. ET on Thursday and will see ZTE pay a fine of $1 billion and bring an American monitoring team in exchange for the United States lifting a ban put in place in April 2017 after Washington said ZTE violated a deal in which the Chinese company admitted to evading sanctions on Iran and North Korea.

President Trump had made reference to ZTE before, announcing on Twitter that he was in talks with Chinese president Xi Jinping to help resolve the ZTE crisis that was costing China thousands of jobs.

“Prior administrations have been real patsies for the Chinese and for other countries. They’ve never really pushed back,” said Ross. “So I think the Chinese are well aware there’s a new marshal in town and it’s called Donald J. Trump, and he’s a very, very good shot,” Ross added.

The new agreement will force the company to replace its top management and board.

However, the deal was criticized by Senator Chuck Schumer, who accused the Trump administration of a double standard, shooting “blanks” at China while aiming his trade fire at allies such as Europe and Canada.

“There is absolutely no good reason that ZTE should get a second chance, and this decision marks a 180-degree turn away from the president’s promise to be tough on China,” Schumer said in a statement.