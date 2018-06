US Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy to retire by end of July

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement on Wednesday. Kennedy’s swing votes have proved crucial in progressive issues such as abortion rights and same-sex marriage, though his latest votes had been more aligned with his conservative peers.

The announcement has already been seen as an opportunity for Republicans and president Donald Trump, who will seek to replace Kennedy with a more reliable conservative justice, while Democrats fear that a Trump appointment approved by a Republican-majority Congress will give the court a decisive conservative bent for generations.

Republicans blocked Obama’s appointee Merrick Garland and quickly approved conservative Neil Gorsuch when Trump was already in power.

Kennedy’s retirement will take effect on July 31, after which the president will be free to make his nomination. Trump announced on Wednesday that he would make his selection from a White House list of possible nominees.

“Justice Anthony – you know who I’m talking about – Justice Kennedy will be retiring. And he is a man that I’ve known for a long time and a man that I’ve respected for a long time,” said the president in remarks at the White House.

“We will begin our search for a new justice of the United States supreme court that will begin immediately, and hopefully we’re going to pick somebody that will be as outstanding.”

As British newspaper The Guardian has pointed out, Republicans would seek a vote before the midterm elections. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, who blocked Obama’s nominee for eight months, said that the Senate would hold a vote on Kennedy’s successor “this fall”, meaning before the November elections that could see a changeover in Senate control.

Kennedy, who is 81 years old and was sworn in on February 18, 1988, issued a statement expressing his gratitude over having served his country.

“It has been the greatest honor and privilege to serve our nation in the federal judiciary for 43 years, 30 of those years on the Supreme Court.” Kennedy cited a “deep desire” to spend more time with his family as one of his reasons for retiring.

Liberals are aware of what’s at stake in regard of civil liberties, as they fear that key legislations could be reverted, such as Roe v Wade and the 1973 decision protection abortion rights.

Minority leader Chuck Schumer said that “the fate of our health care system, reproductive rights for women, and countless other protections” are at stake. He added that “this is the most important Supreme Court vacancy in this country in a generation.”

Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor, echoed Schumer’s sentiments, criticizing the Trump administration and the GOP for their overt intention of selecting only conservative justices.

“Trump has consistently signaled his intention to select very conservative jurists, and the Senate eliminated the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees,” he said to The Guardian. “So unless the Democrats retake the Senate, which is unlikely, Trump will be able to select a justice who would vote to overturn Roe (v Wade).”

This is likely to be the most important topic in US politics for the rest of the year. Both parties are going through their own internal crisis as the GOP splits and aligns with Trump’s unpopular and inhumane policies, while establishment Democrats see their spots challenged by outlying candidates.