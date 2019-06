US tightens Venezuela oil sanctions

The Treasury Department tightened its pressure on Venezuela’s state-owned oil company by clarifying that exports of diluents by international shippers could be subject to US sanctions.

The change was announced via the Treasury Department’s website, and it’s aimed at pressuring Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by limiting his access to revenue coming from oil exports.

Reuters reports that the United States and most Western nations have backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó to assume interim presidency, after Guaidó argued that Mduro’s 2018 reelection was illegitimate.

A senior US administration official said: “We are tightening the loop on any potential workarounds on the standing sanctions that allow the maduro regime to still find ways to exploit PDVSA as a cash cow. The changing of the language puts international companies on notice that any continued engagement or transactions they have with PDVSA selling diluents is at risk, or subject to future potential sanctions.”

Venezuela’s oil exports dropped 17% in May because of US sanctions.