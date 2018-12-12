US trade representative says Huawei case “totally separate” from US-China talks

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said over the weekend that US-China negotiations on trade should not be impacted by the controversial arrest of a top executive from Chinese telecom company Huawei.
“This is a criminal justice matter. It is totally separate from anything I work on or anything that trade policy people in the administration work on,” Lighthizer said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”
The South China Morning Post informs that Lighthizer’s comments come as China’s Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng summoned US ambassador to China Terry Branstad on Sunday in protest over the arrest of Sabrina Men Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei. Le urged the United States to drop the arrest warrant, or China would be forced to “respond further” depending on the US response.
Both China and the US agreed to a 90-day temporary truce last week while they hold talks to address the trade dispute that has threatened both economies for the past eight months.
Lighthizer added that the Trump administration expects China to agree to structural changes that will protect US technology and get additional market access for American businesses.
“If that can be done, the president wants us to do it. If not, we’ll have tariffs,” he said.
Representante comercial de EE. UU. dice que caso Huawei es “totalmente separado” de conversaciones entre Estados Unidos y China
El representante de comercio de Estados Unidos, Robert Lighthizer, dijo durante el fin de semana que las negociaciones de comercio entre Estados Unidos y China no deberían verse afectadas por el controvertido arresto de un alto ejecutivo de la compañía china de telecomunicaciones Huawei.
“Este es un asunto de justicia penal. Es totalmente independiente de cualquier cosa en la que trabaje o de cualquier cosa en la que trabaje la gente de la política comercial de la administración”, dijo Lighthizer en “Face the Nation”, de CBS.
El South China Morning Post informa que los comentarios de Lighthizer se producen cuando el viceministro de Relaciones Exteriores de China, Le Yucheng, convocó al embajador de Estados Unidos en China, Terry Branstad, el domingo en protesta por el arresto de Sabrina Men Wanzhou, directora financiera de Huawei. Le instó a Estados Unidos a que retirara la orden de arresto, o China se vería obligada a “responder con mayor fuerza” dependiendo de la respuesta de Estados Unidos.
Tanto China como EE. UU. acordaron una tregua temporal de 90 días la semana pasada, mientras sostienen conversaciones para abordar la disputa comercial que ha amenazado a ambas economías durante los últimos ocho meses.
Lighthizer agregó que la administración de Trump espera que China acepte los cambios estructurales que protegerán la tecnología de los EE. UU. y obtendrán acceso adicional al mercado para las empresas estadounidenses.
“Si eso se puede hacer, el presidente quiere hacerlo. Si no, tendremos tarifas”, dijo.