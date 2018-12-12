US trade representative says Huawei case “totally separate” from US-China talks

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said over the weekend that US-China negotiations on trade should not be impacted by the controversial arrest of a top executive from Chinese telecom company Huawei.

“This is a criminal justice matter. It is totally separate from anything I work on or anything that trade policy people in the administration work on,” Lighthizer said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

The South China Morning Post informs that Lighthizer’s comments come as China’s Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng summoned US ambassador to China Terry Branstad on Sunday in protest over the arrest of Sabrina Men Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei. Le urged the United States to drop the arrest warrant, or China would be forced to “respond further” depending on the US response.

Both China and the US agreed to a 90-day temporary truce last week while they hold talks to address the trade dispute that has threatened both economies for the past eight months.

Lighthizer added that the Trump administration expects China to agree to structural changes that will protect US technology and get additional market access for American businesses.

“If that can be done, the president wants us to do it. If not, we’ll have tariffs,” he said.