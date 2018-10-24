US warns Russians to stop interfering in midterm elections

The U.S. Cyber Command has begun contacting individual Russians to deter them from interfering with the upcoming November elections, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing officials briefed on the matter.

American defense operatives are telling the Russians that they have been identified and are being monitored. However, they have stopped short of issuing direct threats of repercussions, according to the Times.

The operation is meant to scare the operatives to prevent election interference without provoking a retaliation move from the Russian government, which could escalate the situation, such as a cyber-attack on the power grid.

The American cyber campaign is being waged by a component of the Department of Defense, and is the first known international cyber operation designed to protect American elections after the Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections.

CNBC reports that the defense officials who disclosed the current operation to the New York Times did not provide details about how the Cyber Command is contacting the Russians it is tracking, or how many individuals it has targeted.