US warns Russians to stop interfering in midterm elections

The U.S. Cyber Command has begun contacting individual Russians to deter them from interfering with the upcoming November elections, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing officials briefed on the matter.
American defense operatives are telling the Russians that they have been identified and are being monitored. However, they have stopped short of issuing direct threats of repercussions, according to the Times.
The operation is meant to scare the operatives to prevent election interference without provoking a retaliation move from the Russian government, which could escalate the situation, such as a cyber-attack on the power grid.
The American cyber campaign is being waged by a component of the Department of Defense, and is the first known international cyber operation designed to protect American elections after the Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections.
CNBC reports that the defense officials who disclosed the current operation to the New York Times did not provide details about how the Cyber Command is contacting the Russians it is tracking, or how many individuals it has targeted.
EEUU advierte a rusos que dejen de interferir en elecciones de noviembre
El Comando Cibernético de los Estados Unidos comenzó a contactar a los rusos para disuadirlos de interferir en las próximas elecciones de noviembre, informó el martes el New York Times, citando a funcionarios informados sobre el asunto.
Los agentes de defensa estadounidenses están diciendo a los rusos que han sido identificados y están siendo monitoreados. Sin embargo, según el Times, no han llegado a emitir amenazas directas de repercusión.
El objetivo de la operación es asustar a los operativos para evitar la interferencia en las elecciones sin provocar una represalia del gobierno ruso, lo que podría agravar la situación, como un ataque cibernético a la red eléctrica.
La campaña cibernética estadounidense está siendo llevada a cabo por un componente del Departamento de Defensa, y es la primera operación cibernética internacional conocida diseñada para proteger las elecciones estadounidenses después de la interferencia rusa en las elecciones presidenciales de 2016.
La CNBC informa que los funcionarios de defensa que revelaron la operación actual al New York Times no proporcionaron detalles sobre cómo el Comando Cibernético está contactando a los rusos a los que está haciendo seguimiento, o a cuántos individuos se ha dirigido.